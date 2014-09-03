The $1000 You May Be Missing

Is your family eligible for the Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS)? Your family could be entitled to up to $1000 of dental benefits which can be used on selected services at ME Dental.

The CDBS provides individual benefits for a range of services including examinations, x-rays, cleaning, fissure sealing, fillings, root canals and extractions.

Your family may be eligible if you have the following:

Children aged between 2 –17 years on any one day of the calendar year

Receive, or their family, guardian or carer receives, certain government benefits such as Family Tax Benefit Part A for at least part of the calendar year

Are eligible for Medicare

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/1jS9wRJ.