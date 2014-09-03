Swing into Spring at Kerb

Its here! After three months of shivering, Spring has finally come to Toowoomba. And what better way to welcome the change of seasons then with the beautiful and buzzing Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers?

To celebrate, Kerb Cafe is hosting the Carnival of Spring High Tea. It will be held on Sunday the 21st of September at 3:00 pm. Complement the excitement with friends and a cheeky indulgence for only $35 per person!

To join in the excitement, call 07 3615 5616 and book your spot. We are expecting a great turnout so bookings are essential!