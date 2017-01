Dear all fairy princesses and little buccaneers,

We hereby invite you to the fairytale gathering of the century!

Dress up in your finest dresses and pirate outfits, and get ready to have fun and meet new friends at Kerb Cafe‘s fancy high tea.

It is all happening on Wednesday, 24 September at 2:30pm. Entry costs $8 per person

We cannot wait to see all of the amazing costumes down at the Kerb Cafe!