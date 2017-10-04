Love Local
SHOP
Spend $50 at Coles, or $10 at any retail store, to receive your unique entry code.
WIN
Log into lovelocalandwin.com.au and enter your unique entry code to go into the draw to win the daily $100 gift card prize.
And while you’re at it…
SHARE
Nominate one of these local Community Groups to win a $1000 donation:
Highfields Pioneer Village: http://www.highfieldspioneervillage.com.au/
The Basement Soup Kitchen: http://www.baseservices.com.au/
Hope for our Children: https://hopeforourchildren.wordpress.com/
Good luck!