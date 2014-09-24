Highfields’ Heroes for Developmental Delays

It is hard supporting a child with Autism, disabilities or developmental delays. The emotional strain of a child coping with these differences comes second only to a parent watching their child struggle through such things.

To make matters worse, local families find themselves regularly traveling to Toowoomba for the required speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychology sessions. That’s why Pediatric early intervention services are now provided exclusively at Healthrise, Highfields.

To provide the best advice and care possible, Healthrise are registered under the Helping Children with Autisim Program and Better Start for Children Disability Initiative. Our therapists’ private sessions cater for children with a wide range of varying developmental delay concerns. Best yet, you can alleviate the stress by claiming your private health rebate on the spot!

For more information, call 1300 467 599, email info@healthrise.com.au or visit www.healthrise.com.au.