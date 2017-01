On Wednesday, October 1st, Kerb Cafe is hosting yet another of its renowned events. From 2:30pm, come along for a fun and tasty afternoon full of cupcakes, icing and sprinkles.

Also, rumor has it a special visitor will be dropping in to visit. Come along to find out who. If not, you will never know…

Cost is $8 per person. To book, call Kerb Cafe on 07 3615 5616. It will be a fabulous afternoon, so bookings are essential.

Image Source: Living Better Together