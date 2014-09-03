Bella Venere makes Highfields even more Beautiful

We are pleased to welcome Bella Venere to the diverse range of specialty retailers at Highfields Village Shopping Centre.

Bella Venere is a Beauty Boutique staffed by helpful, experienced and fully licensed beauty therapists, using only quality spa and salon products. They cover a wide range of beauty needs, including waxing, tinting, facials, massage, nails, makeup and more.

Relax and let yourself be pampered with the knowledge that you are in the skilled hands of a beauty therapist that you can trust.

For bookings call (07) 4615 5606.