Turning up the Heat on Fire Safety

Winter is over and the warmer months are fast approaching. To Queenslanders, the warmer weather means shorts, sunnies and swimmers. But while we begin to prepare for the sun, it is also important to remember the dangers it brings, namely the increased fire risk.

The PREPARE.ACT.SURVIVE Information Guide outlines the best methods to prepare and protect your home and family this bushfire season. It assists you in decision making that needs to be made prior to an incident, including whether or not to leave home, and the steps you need to take as a result of your decision. You can download a copy here.

Take the time to sit down with your family and create a bushfire survival plan so you can best Prepare, Act and Survive this bushfire season.