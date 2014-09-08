Airport Takes Flight With Qantas Deal

Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport, the country’s newest airport, and QantasLink have accounced they signed a deal to start passenger flights to the airport when it opens later this year.

The landmark deal will secure 11 return flights a week to and from Sydney from November 17 and provide a Toowoomba centric schedule of double daily services Monday to Friday and daily services on the weekend.

BWWA is Australia’s first privately-funded public airport and the first public airport to be built in 50 years. The 300ha airport, featuring a 2.87km runway capable of landing a Boeing 747 aircraft, is the anchor tenant of the 800ha Wellcamp Business Park.

Wagners Chairman John Wagner said he was confident of a long-term relationship with QantasLink given the demand from business and leisure travel to Australia’s second largest inland city after Canberra.

“This is a momentous occasion for Australian aviation, our Toowoomba region and the airport”, said Mr Wagner.

“I speak on behalf of Wagners’ four shareholders, Joe, Denis, Neill and myself when I say that we always knew a major airline would see the potential of servicing South West Queensland.”

QantasLink Cheif Executive Officer John Gissing said he was delighted to offer customers flights to the country’s newest airport.

“Qantas’ history began in Queensland over 94 years ago, we we’re delighted to be part of this important milestone in Queensland’s history,” Mr Gissing said.

“As Australia’s largest regional airline, we understand the needs of regional Australia and we’re confident that the new route will stimulate tourism and business opportunities for the Toowoomba area.

“QantasLink customers travelling to and from Brisbane West Wellcamp will enjoy our exceptional product and service on board our Q400 aircraft, as well as seamless connections to domestic and international Qantas services.”

Premier Campbell Newman said the agreement between Qantas and Wagners was a sign of confidence in the growing region of south-west Queensland.

“This kind of investment and commitment from Wagners and Qantas really shows the prosperity of the Darling Downs and south western Queensland,” Mr Newman said.

“It guarantees billions-of-dollars-worth of investment, and secures hundreds of local jobs for south-west Queensland.

“The new Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport really is the gateway to south western Queenland’s tourism, agriculture and resources regions.”

An Australian, family owned business, Wagners is a global infrastructure and construction materials company.

To celebrate the launch of the new services, QantasLink will offer $99 one-way fares from 3 September 2014 to 12 September 2014, for travel between November 17 2014 and June 30 2015. Other special QantasLink launch fares connecting via Sydney from Wellcamp include Melbourne from $179 one way, Adelaide and Hobart from $199 one way, and Perth from $259 one way.

